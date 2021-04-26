Honor Flight to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all participants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Honor Flight Network will require that all participants on 2021 Honor Flight trips be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a press release, they say they’re taking the mandatory precaution, among other COVID-19 safety measures, to ensure the health and safety of all those who travel with them as some Honor Flight veterans are in the CDC’s high-risk category.

The Honor Flight Network’s Board of Directors also plans to consult public health guidance before resuming trips. Currently, all trips are on hold until at least August 15th.

There’s no word yet on how they will verify a flyer’s vaccination status. Read the full press release here.