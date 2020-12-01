Honor Flight suspends all flights through April 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has postponed the April 2021 flight following a directive by the national Honor Flight Network.

The April 28, 2021 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne has been postponed due to COVID-19. This comes after the national organization ordered all flights through April 30, 2021 to be suspended.

“We are confronted with a high degree of uncertainty concerning travel in 2021,” said Dennis Covert, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

The board is currently trying to make a plan to re-schedule that flight.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana cancelled all flights this year due to the pandemic.