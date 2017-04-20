Honor Flight honors WOWO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana sends veterans on an all expense paid trip to Washington DC to see the memorials built and dedicated in their honor.

WOWO has partnered with the group in the past to promote the flights, and Honor Flight representatives honored that partnership Thursday by presenting a plaque to station management.

“We have a lot of support organizations around town, and this is a small token of appreciation for WOWO’s support. This organization here has the biggest and most impact of any organization we’ve been associated with,” says Bob Myer of Honor Flight, noting that the Pat Miller Program in particular has been a big partner in promoting the flights.

The next Honor Flight is April 26th.