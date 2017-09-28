Honor Flight completes 25th Northeast Indiana trip

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 25th Northeast Indiana Honor Flight flew out of, and returned to, Fort Wayne International Airport last night.

The round-trip takes veterans of World War 2, Korea, and Vietnam to see veterans memorials at the National Mall in Washington D.C., but the best part has to be what everyone gets when they get home: a standing ovation from members of the public that came out to give them a hero’s welcome.

Mike Fretz of the Indiana Patriot Guard is one of those who attends the “welcome home” tribute to the vets, tells WOWO News it’s an important way for his group to honor those who’ve served.

“Our primary misison is going to funerals for veterans or those who were killed in the line of duty… that can wear on you after a while so we love to come out here and pay tribute to those who are still alive.”

Kenny Barr with Shepherd’s House, a ministry that helps homeless veterans, says whoever came up with the nationwide idea is “a genius.”

The next Honor Flight is October 25th. Find out more at HFNEI.org.