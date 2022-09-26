Homestead, Bluffton teachers named finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Education named the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year Monday.

Homestead High School English teacher Jason Beer has been teaching for 14 years. He also is the Poetry Out Loud lead teacher, and has taught Advanced Placement, honors English and credit recovery English classes during his time at Homestead. He is currently teaching travel writing and novel and screenwriting.

Tara Cocanower is a world history and AP U.S. history teacher at Bluffton High School. She is in her 11th year of teaching, and her students have an 85 percent pass rate on the 2022 AP U.S. history exam, compared to the state average of 45 percent. She also provides opportunities for students to serve in their community.

Joshua DeBeard is a social studies teacher at Lebanon High School. His teaching career began in 2015. He teaches U.S. history and is also the varsity defensive coordinator for the football team.

The Indiana Teacher of the Year will be announced in October.