Homeowners win court fight against Kosciusko County racing

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WOWO): A nearly thirty-year fight over racing in Kosciusko County is over.

Winona Lake homeowners have been in the middle of a court fight with the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds over a 1990 agreement to stop racing there over noise and property value complaints.

The fight revved back up when the fairgrounds brought racing back in 2019. Now WNDU reports that a specially-appointed judge has sided with the homeowners and issued a permanent injunction against the fairgrounds.

The order can be appealed but it’s unclear whether it will be.