Homeowner opens fire at attempted burglars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Neighbors might be a little tense after a homeowner opened fire on two would-be burglars in a north-side Fort Wayne neighborhood.

Police were called to the Lincoln Village neighborhood Thursday afternoon after two men tried to kick in the door to a home; the homeowner was inside the house and shot through the door at the men, who fled.

Neighbor Lance Turner tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it’s a surprise:

“Kinda scary considering there was a gunshot about 200 yards, if that, from where I’m standing,” he says. “I didn’t think that something like that would happen in this neighborhood.”

So far, no arrests have been made, but police do say a person showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after the incident. SOQ