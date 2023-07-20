Home Ownership Dreams Continue To Be Nightmare For Hoosiers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Recent attitudes by many are that the American dream of homeownership is getting further out of reach for many Hoosiers. As pandemic-era supply shortages began to return to normal, home prices fell, giving prospective homebuyers hope they could find something affordable. But those hopes were dashed for some who found they could not pay the high mortgage rates, which are currently more than double pandemic lows.

Paul Schwinghammer, former president of the Indiana Builders Association, tells Inside Indiana Business that markets will bounce back eventually, but when prices return to “normal,” many will still be unable to afford the investment that sustained previous generations.