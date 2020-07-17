Home Depot and Lowe’s will now require masks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two national home improvement retailers have announced that they will now be requiring customers to wear face coverings starting next week.

Home Depot and Lowe’s made the announcement on Friday, June 17, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The mandate takes effect on Monday for Lowe’s and on Wednesday for Home Depot.

Both stores stated that they will have signage posted around to remind their shoppers of the new rule.

Employees at both retailers have already been required to wear masks. Home Depot and Lowe’s both said that a majority of their locations across the country already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations.