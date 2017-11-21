HolidayFest returns with Night of Lights this Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – HolidayFest returns Wednesday, November 22 with “Night of Lights” in downtown Fort Wayne.

Join the community and watch the iconic lighting of Santa and His Reindeer, the 30th anniversary lighting of the Merry Christmas Wreath, Northern Lights and more.

Events begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and continue throughout the night:

5:30 p.m. – History Center Turret Lighting (Barr Street)

5:45 p.m. – Christ Child Festival Nativity (Ross Building on Main Street)

5:50 p.m. – Aunt Millie’s Northern Lights (Pearl Street)

5:55 p.m. – Community Center Santa’s Workshop display (Main Street)

6:20 p.m. – Santa and His Reindeer at PNC Bank (Main and Calhoun Streets)

6:40 p.m. – Ash Brokerage Holiday Illumination (Harrison and Berry Streets)

7:00 p.m. – Wells Fargo Holiday Display & Indiana Michigan Power Merry Christmas Wreath (I&M Power Center Plaza)

7:15 p.m. – Botanical Conservatory & Embassy Theatre Window Display (Jefferson Blvd)

7:30 p.m. – Ringing of the Bells (ACPL and Downtown Churches)

7:45 p.m. – Fireworks at Parkview Field (Jefferson Blvd)

HolidayFest will continue throughout the year with performances, festivals, the Holly Trolley Shopping event, and more.