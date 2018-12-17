Holiday travel to hit record highs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re hitting the road this weekend for Christmas, you’re not going to be alone.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) says more than a third of Americans will be traveling for the holidays. Of those 112.5-million travelers, 102-million will be on the roads, with experts saying it’ll lead to travel times in some cities as much as four times longer than normal due to congestion.

AAA says more Americans will be traveling by car for Christmas than ever before, and the 6.7-million people who will be traveling by air is the highest level in the past 15 years.

The year-end holiday travel period is defined as Saturday, December 22nd, through January 1st.