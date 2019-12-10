Holiday shipping deadlines approach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time’s almost up to get some of your holiday gifts in the mail.

Retail Ground shipments through the U.S. Postal Service – such as when you get “free shipping” from Amazon without being a member of Prime – must be in the mail by Saturday, December 14th, to arrive in time for Christmas.

A full rundown of USPS, UPS, and FedEx deadlines is below:

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground shipments

Dec. 18: Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail

Dec. 19: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 20: First Class

Dec. 21: Priority Mail; Also deadline for Alaska and Hawaii to the mainland through Priority Mail Express

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express ​

FedEx

Dec. 9: SmartPost

Dec. 16: Ground and home delivery

Dec. 19: Express Saver

Dec. 20: Two-day options

Dec. 23: Overnight options

Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct and City Priority

Find rates and transit times at http://www.fedex.com.

United Parcel Service

Dec. 13: Last day to ship some UPS Ground packages

Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23: Next Day Air