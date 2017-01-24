Holcomb: Toyota to invest $600M in Indiana, create hundreds of jobs

PRINCETON, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb joined Toyota officials for a big job announcement at the company’s southwestern Indiana factory today.

With this $600m investment and 400 new jobs, @Toyota is showing the best is yet to come! — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) January 24, 2017

The company announced a $600-million investment in the factory, creating 400 jobs.

The Associated Press reports the announcement comes just after President Donald Trump met with CEOs of the Detroit automakers to demand that new factories be built in the U.S. Toyota says the investment was planned before the election, and not related to Trump.

The factory will be able to build 40,000 more Toyota Highlanders per year when the expansion is finished in the fall of 2019.

Toyota says it will invest $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years.