Holcomb to visit Israel

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has traveled to Israel as a guest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Holcomb will be in the country today and tomorrow, as he says he’ll be working to forge stronger cultural and economic ties.

Holcomb’s visit comes at a tumultuous time, as Israel is currently in the middle of an uneasy cease-fire between itself and Hamas.

Holcomb last visited Israel in 2018 for an economic development trip. His office says no taxpayer funds will be used to pay for the visit.