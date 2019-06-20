Holcomb to name first 21st Century Talent Region in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): State officials will Thursday announce the inaugural 21st Century Talent Region in Fort Wayne at the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana’s annual meeting.

Governor Eric Holcomb will also ceremonially sign Senate Enrolled Act 563, a bill to enhance economic development tools in Indiana.

The 21st Century Talent Regions program was first announced earlier this year. The pilot communities in the program will work with the Office of Career Connections and Talent and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. to build and implement workforce development plans.

SEA 563 addresses a number of economic development issues, including expanding the Headquarters Relocation Tax Credit in an effort to incentivize small, high-growth companies to relocate to Indiana and establishing the small business innovation voucher program.

Milo and IEDC President Elaine Bedel will join the governor for the announcement. The event is slated to begin at noon at the Walb Student Union on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus.