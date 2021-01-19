Holcomb to deliver 2021 State of the State tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will deliver his “State of the State” address tonight.

With COVID-19 and security concerns looming, tonight’s address will be entirely virtual, as Holcomb is expected to lay out his priorities for the coming year and review how the state has weathered the pandemic’s storm so far.

He’s also expected to touch on progress distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, a proposed increase in education funding, and plans to continue to strengthen the Hoosier State’s workforce development initiatives.

WOWO will air the full address tonight, live, with coverage starting at 7pm.