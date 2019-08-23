Holcomb to build business relationships in Asia

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is headed to Asia in the next couple of months to try and strengthen Indiana’s global partnerships.

Holcomb’s office says he and Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger will lead business delegations to Japan, Korea, China, and India on several outings, starting on September 4th.

Holcomb says Indiana is committed to cultivating mutually beneficial partnerships with countries around the world.

“Markets are more connected now than ever before, and we’re proud to support a growing global dynamic economy in Indiana. We’re committed to continuing to cultivate mutually beneficial partnerships that will create even more opportunities for Hoosiers and a shared prosperous future.”

The Hoosier State is currently home to 1,004 foreign-owned business establishments that support more than 193,000 jobs.