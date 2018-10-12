Holcomb staying away from Bosma allegations

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is steering clear of a former House intern’s accusation toward House Speaker Brian Bosma.

The woman claims that Bosma tried to intimidate her into keeping silent about a sexual encounter she claims they had 26 years ago.

She took her story to the Indy Star, who reports Bosma hired an attorney who gathered damaging information about the woman and warned her it could become public if she took her story public.

Bosma denies it, while Holcomb says it wouldn’t be fair to judge the speaker “purely on the basis of a news story.”

He adds that he doesn’t have the authority to order a more formal investigation, saying it would be up to either Bosma or the woman, identified as Kandy Green, to request one.