Holcomb officially files for reelection

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has officially filed to run for reelection.

Holcomb filed his paperwork at the Secretary of State’s office in Indianapolis this morning, although he’s technically been campaigning since last July.

“Indiana is on a roll and we’re not taking our foot off the gas,” said Holcomb. “While the names on the ballot will be Suzanne’s and mine, we’re representing a statewide team that is mobilized, energized and organized for victory in Indiana. Teamwork will bring home the checkered flag on Election Day and teamwork will ensure we’re Putting People First for four more years.”

To make a gubernatorial primary ballot in Indiana, candidates are required to collect 500 signatures from registered voters in each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts. Governor Holcomb’s campaign collected more than 9,000 signatures by October 2019.

He’s heading into the 2020 election with more than $7-million in his campaign war chest, which is a vast amount more than the two Democrats running in the May primary. Between the two of them, Josh Owens and Woody Myers have raised a combined $264,000.

Holcomb is also facing a Republican primary challenger in Brian Roth, whose campaign fund is in the red.