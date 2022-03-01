Holcomb Issues Executive Order Amid Ukraine Invasion

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indians Business): Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order in the wake of what he calls Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “unprovoked invasion” of Ukraine. The order lists specific actions, including a review of all state contracts involving Russian-owned or Russian-affiliated companies.

Holcomb’s office says the order aims to show a commitment for the citizens of Ukraine and condemnation of the Russian government.

“I stand with the people of the Ukraine as they face the tyranny of Putin and his unprovoked invasion. We must hold Putin accountable for his actions and support Ukraine in any way we can. Indiana joins the world as we pray for the people of Ukraine,” Holcomb said. “As a state we will do our part to try to prevent further indiscriminate killing of Ukrainian civilian men, women and children. I encourage Indiana residents to support the humanitarian efforts for Ukraine through their local communities, religious organizations and non-profits and show our true Hoosier spirit.”

In addition to the review of state contracts, the order lists the following actions: