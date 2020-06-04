Holcomb extends state public health emergency to July 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb authorized an extension of the state’s public health emergency to July 4th.

The emergency declaration, first issued on March 6th, designates the Indiana State Department of Health as the lead agency to coordinate response efforts concerning COVID-19 and authorizes it and other state agencies to seek and accept funding and resources from both public and private entities.

Holcomb is also extending the time period to renew professional licenses or permits, reducing the amount of food sales restaurants must make to keep their alcohol permits, and extending the deadlines for calculating local taxes, among other provisions.

There’s no word yet on how or if this will affect the state’s re-opening plan, which is scheduled to move to stage 4 on June 14th.