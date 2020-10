INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today extended the state’s public health emergency through December 1st.

In the full order, which you can read here, Holcomb sites the “still prevalent” amount of cases of COVID-19, which has seen consistent case number increases over the past few weeks.

Indiana reported more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day Friday as the state’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to surge.