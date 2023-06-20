Holcomb Expels Rumors Of Potential Run For Federal Office

By
WOWO News
-
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Indianapolis. Holcomb did not commit on Tuesday to signing a bill approved last week by Republican legislators that would ban virtually all gender-affirming medical care for those younger than 18 in the state. Holcomb faces a Wednesday deadline to sign or veto the proposal. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO):  Indiana Governor Holcomb has stated that he will not make a bid for the Senate in 2024.  Holcomb’s statement expelled rumors that he would seek federal office after his gubernatorial term ends next year. Holcomb told the Indiana Capital Chronical this past Friday that he has “closed the door” and that he is “too busy.” The outgoing governor appeared to say in an op-ed last week that he will not run for the open U.S. Senate seat, or any other office in the next election cycle.

Many believe that announcement will likely make 3rd District Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks a lock for the GOP nomination as U.S. Senator Mike Braun is giving up his seat to run for governor in 2024.

