Holcomb awards $100M in road construction funding

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness have announced 229 Indiana communities and counties will receive nearly $100 million dollars in state matching funds for local road projects.

The funding is part of the 2019 Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.

The governor and the commissioner were in Madison Thursday to make the presentation.

“High-quality local roads and bridges are an important part of our formula for attracting jobs, growing our economy, and building strong communities,” said Gov. Holcomb.

The Indiana General Assembly created Community Crossings in 2016 to help local governments improve roads and bridges. Since then the state has awarded than $612 million in state matching funds for road construction projects.

INDOT says there were more applications than dollars available in the program. In response, the state plans to open the application process twice a year; in January and July.

Money for the program comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund. To qualify, local governments must provide local matching funds. The match level is based on the size of the community.

INDOT says the maximum funding is $1 million per community or county.

Click here to see the list of recipients.