Holcomb avoids questioning about possible 2024 U.S. Senate run

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) – Indiana will select a U.S. Senator in 2024, and some Hoosiers want Republican Governor Eric Holcomb to run.

At least two candidates, Republican Erik Benson and Progressive Party candidate Marshall Travis, have declared plans to run for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who filed paperwork last week to run for governor of Indiana in 2024.

Due to term restrictions, Holcomb, who is currently in his second term as governor, is ineligible to compete for reelection.

Holcomb made his first public appearance since being hospitalized with pneumonia on Tuesday. When questioned about a prospective run for Congress, the governor indicated he is focused on the upcoming statehouse session.

Holcomb’s tenure as governor will expire in January 2025.

The Indiana General Assembly’s next session is scheduled to begin on January 9, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.