Holcomb approves “baby box” bill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed into law a bill that will make it easier for people to surrender their babies, if they can’t care for them on their own.

Senate Bill 246 protects two existing “Safe Haven Baby Boxes” and paves the way for additional boxes to be installed at hospitals throughout the state. The boxes are installed at locations where a mother in crisis can leave the child in a safe and secure manner, anonymously.

When used, the padded and climate controlled boxes lock, preventing the child from falling out, and calls 911. The child is then given a medical evaluation and placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The two existing boxes are in Woodburn and Michigan City; so far six babies have been surrendered through the program.