Hit and Run victim’s grave repeatedly vandalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A family who lost a loved one in an unsolved hit-and-run hasn’t been able to heal emotionally thanks to repeated violations of his gravesite.

The family of Rufus “Rudy” Overbay Jr. tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that it’s bad enough Rudy was killed in a hit-and-run on East State Blvd. near Kentucky Avenue back in December 2014, but in the years since someone has repeatedly stolen or destroyed decorations at both the site of his death and where he’s buried.

“It wasn’t bad enough we lost him, now we got to deal with it every time we come out here and there’s nothing left,” says Tonya Morgan, Rudy’s sister.

Every item left at Rudy’s grave, including a 200-pound Virgin Mary statue, have been either stolen or destroyed. The family is convinced that the person who killed Rudy is responsible. If you know anything about the case or the vandalism, contact police.