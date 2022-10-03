Hit and run in Steuben County leaves two juveniles injured

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1500 block of West CR 275 N in Steuben County’s rural Pleasant Township shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a vehicle crash with two pedestrians injured.

Initial reports show that two juveniles walking along the roadway were struck by a vehicle traveling east on CR 275 N. The driver, along with the vehicle involved, was not at the scene when first responders arrived.

A 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

A 13-year-old was first taken to a nearby hospital and then flown to a nearby hospital. He is said to be in grave condition.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 260-668-4646 or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP.