Hit And Run In Marion Leaves One Person Dead Friday Night

Marion police are investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening which killed a pedestrian.

According to our partners in news, the incident happened near Marion Health on North Wabash Avenue in Marion late Friday night. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police say the driver, identified as Brittney Sprong, left the scene but witnesses were able to provide a description of the car she was driving.

A short time later, officers say Sprong called police and confessed to the hit-and-run. She was preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Further details of the incident have not yet been released.