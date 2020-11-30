Historic Fort Wayne seeking donations after car crashes into wall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Historic Fort Wayne is asking for donations after a car crashed into the wall on Thanksgiving.

Initial estimates on the cost of the repair are in the tens of thousands of dollars according to fort officials. You can give here.

They say a neighbor called police after noticing a car lodged into the wall on Thursday morning. When police arrived, the car was there, but the driver was gone.

The crash damaged the northeast corner of the fort, causing structural damage to several large timbers which are part of the foundation for the outer walls. Also, the baker’s oven now has cracks in the mortar on three sides.