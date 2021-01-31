Hinchcliffe, Jones Land IndyCar Rides

This week’s episode: James Hinchcliffe and Ed Jones land full season IndyCar rides. Plus, we guess on who will fill the second Dale Coyne Racing seat and share our thoughts on IndyCar moving from NBC Sports Gold to Peacock.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

