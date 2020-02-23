Hinch gets a Ride plus IMS Changes

This week’s episode: James Hinchcliffe gets a three-race deal with Andretti Autosport, returning to his former team. Plus more on Honda and Fernando Alonso, the changes coming to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for May and Scott McLaughlin’s chances at full-time in 2021.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

