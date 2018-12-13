Hill warns consumers of “free trial” scams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): That “free trial” might not be so free after all.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is warning Hoosiers to beware of “free trial” scams making the rounds online.

The ads, which often feature fake celebrity endorsements for products that offer to help you lose weight, increase your energy or look younger, have scammed consumers out of more than $1.3-billion over the past ten years, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The Better Business Bureau says many online ads that offer a “free trial” hide the fact that consumers might be on the hook for $100 or more if they don’t return the useless products or opt out of monthly subscriptions.

“Consumer protection is an important focus of my office,” said Attorney General Hill. “We must use every available tool to safeguard Hoosiers from scammers trying to take people’s money or steal their identities. One way we make progress on this front is through collaboration with partners such as the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission. I’m pleased to be working with both of them in this effort to combat deceptive free trial offers.”

If you believe you have been the victim of any type of scam or attempted scam, go to indianaconsumer.com or call 1-800-382-5516 to file a complaint.