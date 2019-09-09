Hill stalls BMV gender rule change

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A proposed rule that would have made it easy for the Indiana BMV to change a person’s gender on their ID or driver’s license has hit a roadblock.

Attorney General Curtis Hill won’t sign off on the rule, according to the Journal Gazette, saying that the BMV’s proposal didn’t provide sufficient public notice of the rule change, which was supposed to go into effect next month.

The change would have allowed a form to be filed with the State Department of Health to make the change. Current state policy calls for a special form and a birth certificate to be filed with the BMV.

Commissioner Peter Lacy says they want to make the change because the BMV is “not in the medical field.”