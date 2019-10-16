Hill admits drinking, denies groping during night of allegations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): He drank a lot, but didn’t do any groping.

That’s according to a new court filing by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, who admitted that he had drunk three glasses of wine, a martini, and a shot of whiskey during a party in Indianapolis at which he allegedly groped four women.

The Journal Gazette reports that Hill’s filing specifically denies the allegations that led to Governor Eric Holcomb calling for his resignation.

A special investigator looking into the case found the allegations credible but declined to press charges due to a lack of evidence. Hill’s now facing disciplinary charges filed by the Indiana Supreme Court.