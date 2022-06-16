Hile named Noblesville Schools superintendent

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (Press Release): The Smith-Green Community Schools confirms that its superintendent, Dr. Daniel G. Hile, is the successful applicant to fill that same position at Noblesville Schools. Dr. Hile will assume that new role on July 1, 2022.

“We congratulate Dr. Hile for being selected as Noblesville Schools’ next superintendent. His commitment to and success at Smith-Green Community Schools as a teacher, building administrator, and superintendent is beyond measure and he will be difficult to replace,” stated Jeremy Hart, school board president. “We wish him and his family all the very best. We are confident that he will experience the same level of success in Noblesville as he enjoyed here in Churubusco.”

Smith-Green Community Schools will accept Dr. Hile’s resignation as superintendent at next Monday’s regular school board meeting. The school board has already taken steps to transition to our next leader.

Dr. Randy Zimmerly will be hired as Smith-Green Community Schools’ interim superintendent. Dr. Zimmerly retired several years ago after serving as Westview Schools’ superintendent for over two decades. Most recently he served for approximately eight months as interim superintendent at Fairfield Community Schools.

Dr. Zimmerly, as well as others, will assist the school board in developing the superintendent application process, and establishing an interview and hiring schedule. The school board will work diligently to keep the Smith-Green patrons, parents, and staff apprised throughout the hiring process.