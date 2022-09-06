Highway worker seriously injured in morning crash

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A highway maintenance worker was seriously injured Tuesday morning when he was struck by two vehicles while walking on an overpass.

Indiana State Police were called at 7:45 a.m. after a report of a person struck by a vehicle on CR11A over I-69. When troopers arrived, they found the worker laying in the road injured, with several other workers and drivers providing assistance.

Officials say there was severe bleeding coming from the worker’s right arm and that he was in and out of consciousness. A tourniquet was applied and then Parkview EMS arrived and took over.

A preliminary investigation found that the worker was walking along the north edge of CR11A trimming weeds when he tried to cross the road and was struck by a cargo van. That sent the worker airborne into the path of a pickup truck.

The worker was taken to Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition.

Troopers say that their investigation did not find fault on either of the drivers involved, and both were cooperating with investigators.