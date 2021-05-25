Higher gas prices expected for Memorial Day Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Drivers hitting the road to celebrate the unofficial kick-off to summer will be greeted with the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014.

The national average has stabilized following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, but pump prices are likely to fluctuate leading up to the holiday weekend.

Over the past weekend, the national gas price average dropped just a penny to $3.03, the first decrease in two weeks. The average price in Fort Wayne this morning was $2.87 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Last year heading into Memorial Day, the price of gas was around $1.95 a gallon.