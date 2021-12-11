High winds leave hundreds in the dark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Utility crews have been out today after high winds and stormy weather swept through northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio last night.

According to Indiana Michigan Power, as of 11:30am Saturday, there were 908 Fort Wayne-area customers affected by the storms, which did damage to power lines and utility poles.

Another 3,586 customers in the Marion area were affected, and overall I&M reported more than 15,000 outages throughout its combined service areas.

Find the latest power outage information here.

Friday evening and Saturday morning’s severe weather were part of a line of storms that killed dozens in Kentucky and did damage in several other states.