High-speed pursuit leads to crash, one in serious condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in serious condition after driving at high speeds and crashing into a fire hydrant early Monday morning.

Around 12:53 a.m. Monday, officers observed a vehicle speeding in the Lafayette and Brackenridge area.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver began speeding and turned east onto Jefferson.

The vehicle then lost control and left the roadway in the 1200 block of Maumee Avenue, striking a fire hydrant and an Indiana Tech Campus sign.

Officers administered medical aid to the driver, who was in critical condition, until paramedics arrived on-scene.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where they were upgraded to serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.