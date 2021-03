FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway into a high speed chase on I-69 that ended in a crash this morning.

Indiana State Police say that the pursuit started south of Fort Wayne near SR 114 and ended in a crash on the Lima Road exit ramp near Costco, when a Fort Wayne man took off as troopers attempted to stop him.

He was ejected and transported to the hospital. The exit ramp for SB Lima Road from I-69 NB will be closed for two to three hours.