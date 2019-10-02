High school students visit Ivy Tech for Manufacturing Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Area high school students will attend Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s Manufacturing Day on Friday.
During the event, students will tour The Steel Dynamics, Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center, participate in hands-on demonstrations featuring college programs and visit a career fair that will have information from local manufacturers and construction technology employers.
Students will be educated about high-skill, high-wage career opportunities in northeast Indiana.
In this year’s event, Ivy Tech is partnering with Made by Me, which is administered by Greater Fort Wayne Inc.
Around 600 students and 50 employers will be participating in the event.
Area schools that are attending:
- Bishop Luers High School
- Carroll High School
- Columbia City High School
- Eastside Jr/Sr High School
- East Allen County Schools
- Fort Wayne Community Schools
- Heartland Career Center
- Huntington North High School
- Leo Jr/Sr High School
- New Haven High School
- Smith Academy for Excellence
The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 4.