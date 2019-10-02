High school students visit Ivy Tech for Manufacturing Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Area high school students will attend Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s Manufacturing Day on Friday.

During the event, students will tour The Steel Dynamics, Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center, participate in hands-on demonstrations featuring college programs and visit a career fair that will have information from local manufacturers and construction technology employers.

Students will be educated about high-skill, high-wage career opportunities in northeast Indiana.

In this year’s event, Ivy Tech is partnering with Made by Me, which is administered by Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

Around 600 students and 50 employers will be participating in the event.

Area schools that are attending:

Bishop Luers High School

Carroll High School

Columbia City High School

Eastside Jr/Sr High School

East Allen County Schools

Fort Wayne Community Schools

Heartland Career Center

Huntington North High School

Leo Jr/Sr High School

New Haven High School

Smith Academy for Excellence

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 4.