High school seniors can apply to some Indiana colleges for free next week

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana)—Fourteen Indiana colleges will waive application fees during Indiana’s College Application Week, Sept. 20 – 24.

Another 25 colleges have no application fees, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

“We hope Hoosier high school seniors will take advantage of College Application week and apply for free to their preferred Indiana colleges,” said Indiana Commissioner for High Education, Teresa Lubbers.

Indiana high school seniors can apply to the following colleges for free between Sept. 20 and 24:

Huntington University

Indiana State University

Indiana University East (Use code EACOLLGO)

Indiana University Fort Wayne (Use code FWCOLLGO)

Indiana University Kokomo (Use code KOCOLLGO)

Indiana University Northwest (Use code NWCOLGO)

Indiana University South Bend (Use code SBCOLLGO)

Indiana University Southeast (Use code SECOLLGO)

IU-Purdue University Columbus (Use code COCOLLGO)

Martin University

Purdue University Fort Wayne (Use code COLLEGEGO22)

Purdue University Northwest

University of Southern Indiana (Use code collegego21)

Vincennes University

The following colleges report having free applications year-round: