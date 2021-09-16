High school seniors can apply to some Indiana colleges for free next week

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana)—Fourteen Indiana colleges will waive application fees during Indiana’s College Application Week, Sept. 20 – 24.
Another 25 colleges have no application fees, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
“We hope Hoosier high school seniors will take advantage of College Application week and apply for free to their preferred Indiana colleges,” said Indiana Commissioner for High Education, Teresa Lubbers.
Indiana high school seniors can apply to the following colleges for free between Sept. 20 and 24:
- Huntington University
- Indiana State University
- Indiana University East (Use code EACOLLGO)
- Indiana University Fort Wayne (Use code FWCOLLGO)
- Indiana University Kokomo (Use code KOCOLLGO)
- Indiana University Northwest (Use code NWCOLGO)
- Indiana University South Bend (Use code SBCOLLGO)
- Indiana University Southeast (Use code SECOLLGO)
- IU-Purdue University Columbus (Use code COCOLLGO)
- Martin University
- Purdue University Fort Wayne (Use code COLLEGEGO22)
- Purdue University Northwest
- University of Southern Indiana (Use code collegego21)
- Vincennes University
The following colleges report having free applications year-round:
- Anderson University
- Bethel University
- Butler University
- DePauw University
- Earlham College
- Franklin College
- Grace College
- Goshen College
- Hanover College
- Holy Cross College
- Indiana Tech
- Indiana Wesleyan
- Ivy Tech Community College
- Manchester University
- Marian University
- Oakland City University
- Saint Mary’s College
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
- Taylor University
- Trine University
- University of Evansville
- University of Indianapolis
- University of Saint Francis
- Valparaiso University
- Wabash University