High numbers in Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has released the numbers from their month-long Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program and the number of violations brought in is high.

The program started on August 13 and ended on September 13. In total, 129 stop-arm violations and 232 speed-zone violations were issued.

Only 3 to 4 officers each a day in the entire city, specifically worked on patrolling for these violations during the school week.

In a Facebook post, the Fort Wayne Police Department said the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement was “sadly a busy time for us.” They also said they “expected better.”

They want citizens to examine the picture above so that they can know the law. The post also states that those who violate these laws may have to pay a $300-$500 fine and possibly a 30-day suspension of your driver’s license.