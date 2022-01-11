“High” flu activity reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): As if the coronavirus wasn’t problem enough, now state health officials say there’s been an uptick in “influenza-like activity” statewide.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, there have been five flu-related deaths this flu season so far, as well as four outbreaks at long-term care facilities like nursing homes. None of the deaths have been in those under the age of 50.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, this time last year flu activity in Indiana was considered “minimal.”

Find the latest state flu report here.