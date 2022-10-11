Hicksville man accused of attacking another man with metal bat

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WOWO): A Hicksville man is behind bars after he was accused of attacking another man with a metal bat.

Hicksville Police received a 911 call reporting an assault at 7:08 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived to the area of Beech and S. Bryan Street, they found a man bleeding with a head injury and several other injuries to his body. He was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Jason Oney, 46, was arrested at his home for felonious assault. An aluminum bat was also found in his home. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Police say the incident stems from a neighborhood dispute between the two men.

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation.