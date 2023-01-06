Henry will see a challenge in the Democratic nomination for mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Jorge Fernandez, a substitute teacher by trade, will face incumbent Mayor Tom Henry in the May 2nd Democratic primary, according to The Journal Gazette.

This, assuming Henry follows through with his previously announced plans to seek reelection. Henry made that announcement prior to his drunk driving arrest.

Fernandez ran as a Democrat last year for a county commissioner seat, a race he lost to incumbent Richard Beck, a Republican. He previously ran for state representative in 2020 and was defeated by Republican Dan Leonard. He also sought the Democratic nomination for the Fort Wayne City Council 4th District seat but was defeated by Patti Hays in 2019.