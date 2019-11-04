Henry, Smith spend record amount on mayoral race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This year’s Fort Wayne mayoral election is historic in at least one way: it’s the most expensive one in city history.

Throughout 2019, Democrat incumbent Tom Henry and his Republican challenger, Tim Smith, have spent a combined $1.8-million ahead of tomorrow’s election.

The Journal Gazette reports that Smith has spent the bulk of it at $1.16-million, while Henry has invested $680,000. The majority of the cash is going to advertising, spread out across social media, television, and radio ads.

Andy Downs of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue Fort Wayne says things have been trending this way for a while, making it difficult for those without a lot of money – or at least access to it – from being a “real” candidate.