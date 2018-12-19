Henry details park improvement plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry detailed the city’s plans for park improvements Tuesday.

Henry held a press conference at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to go over some of the city’s priorities, including more than $19-million to the ongoing Promenade Park construction, which is part of Riverfront Development work, and a $650,000 project to create an indoor connection between the botanical conservatory and the Embassy Theatre.

The Journal Gazette reports the city also plans to refurbish an “endangered” pavilion at Foster Park and make improvements at Johnny Appleseed Park.