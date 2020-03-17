Henry challenged over CIB move

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A pair of Fort Wayne City Councilmen are questioning a move made by Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

According to the Journal Gazette, Henry removed fellow Democrat Tim Pape from the Capital Improvement Board about two months ago, although his term was set to expire in January 2021, and has proposed Indiana University Health Fort Wayne President Brian Bauer to take his place.

That has drawn criticism from Councilmen Tom Didier and Glynn Hines. Hines says the move, which the Henry Administration says is due to a desire to move in a different direction, “makes no sense” and is one of a series of recent decisions he’ll challenge “at every opportunity.”

Didier says he’s “extremely disappointed.”